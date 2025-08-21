Here's How Chinese Restaurants Get Shrimp So Tender

The meat and seafood you get at Chinese restaurants is on another level of tenderness, whether you order five-spice beef and broccoli at your local takeout spot or the best Panda Express menu item in our ranking, honey walnut shrimp. The shrimp, in particular, is usually a standout — it's always so plump and juicy, bursting with freshness from the moment you bite in. According to Chinese-American chef and Bravo TV's "Top Chef" alum Shirley Chung (@chfshirleychung on Instagram), you can get the same tenderness at home by using a very simple technique that many Chinese restaurants use: velveting.

"Using the velveting technique when sautéing shrimp at a high heat is the best way to get tender shrimp," said Chung in an exclusive chat with Chowhound. Velveting involves soaking meat in a very loose batter made with any edible liquid and a small amount of starch. For shrimp, Chung suggested using a mixture of cooking wine, ginger, and scallion water for the liquid, and either potato or corn starch for the starch.

The velveting technique works by essentially massaging liquid into the meat, making it plumper and more tender. If you're using an alkaline ingredient like egg whites in your velveting liquid, it'll also prevent the proteins in the meat from clumping together during cooking, which further tenderizes your shrimp. The starch, on the other hand, coats the shrimp in a thin film of batter that seals in moisture as it cooks, keeping the meat as soft and juicy as possible.