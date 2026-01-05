Make The Best Baked Potatoes Of Your Life With This Simple Change

The humble baked potato is a staple of easy home cooking, whether as a side (more common in the U.S.) or as the main event (a comforting meal that's iconic in the U.K.). But although you've certainly eaten one before, chances are you've never put much thought into the best way to make one. Most of us just throw our spuds in the oven or microwave for a few minutes, returning to them when we remember they exist and make the best of it. But the baked potato is a severely underrated dish, and with a little bit of effort it can become something truly delicious — crisp on the outside, fluffy and tender within, and deeply flavorful when slathered in butter and salt. The secret? Stop using your baking tray. It's the best way to make baked potatoes!

Instead, place your taters on an oven-safe wire rack (or just on your oven rack) as they bake. This solves the most common problem when it comes to baked potatoes: soft, soggy skin. When you use a tray to bake your spuds, small amounts of moisture get trapped underneath the potatoes. That moisture becomes steam, which in turn escapes and softens the skin — whilst also resulting in an inconsistent cook (you know, when the bottom of your potato becomes tough and overcooked). A rack, however, allows the even circulation of hot air around the whole potato, helping facilitate even browning, crispy skin, and a fluffy, evenly cooked inside. The single most important factor in the consistency of your potatoes is temperature and positioning.