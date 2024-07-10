What's The Best Temperature To Bake Potatoes At, Really?

As straightforward and simple as it is to make a baked potato — the base of so many comfort meals and a must-have, classic side — the task of properly baking a spud is a bit more nuanced than you might think. You have to choose the type of potato you want, as well as how to prep it, wash it, prick it, and wrap it in aluminum (don't do this step if you're after a crispy potato). There's a lot that goes into making a homemade potato taste restaurant-worthy — meaning a perfectly fluffy, creamy creation that doesn't need oodles of butter or salt to make it taste heavenly.

The right baking temperature is a key component to mastering such a potato, but don't obsess over the oven temp — in fact, it's the internal temperature that can elevate the humble baked tater into something worth writing home about. Depending on who you ask, you may get a slew of conflicting takes on the best way to bake a potato, but the internal temp is what you should pay attention to. This should fall between 205 and 212 degrees Fahrenheit. Meaning, if you're serious about perfecting the comfort food classic or find yourself making unsatisfying, under- or over-cooked potatoes too often, investing in a cheap probe thermometer pays off in spuds — er, spades.