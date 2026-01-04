Apple Juice Is The Liquid Gold Your Slow Cooker Pulled Pork Is Missing

Pork and apple is a pairing made in culinary heaven — a time-honored combination of fatty, rich, savory meat and the sweet, subtly tangy fruit that is as versatile a pairing as it is delicious. From sausages stuffed with pork meat and sweet apple, to a luscious grilled pork chop topped with a caramelized Granny Smith chutney, just about every combo you could think of works — you could even grate apple into a coleslaw and serve it with your favorite barbecue dishes (or hot dogs!).

But there's one pork and apple pairing that might just top all the rest — and it's a lot more subtle than you'd think. The next time you make pulled pork, make sure you have some apple juice on hand! Adding it to your pulled pork braise makes for an upgrade in flavor and texture, as it slowly reduces during the cooking process, leaving behind a gentle acidity and a deep caramelized sweetness that blends with the rendered pork fat to create a glossy, flavorful result. This swap works exceptionally well with tangier, vinegar-forward barbecue sauces, the sweetness of the apple juice balancing out the sharpness of the sauce, while its subtle acidity echoes and elevates that of the vinegar.

It doesn't make the pork taste of fruit — that's not the goal here. Rather, the apple juice works to enhance the natural flavors of the pork, and also happens to pair wonderfully with barbecue sauce! It also helps to keep the pork tender, its natural acidity and sugars protecting the meat's texture during its slow cooking process.