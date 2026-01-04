The Lore Behind Dean Martin's Favorite Italian Food Makes So Much Sense

Dean Martin was not only the King of Cool, but also a man of simplicity. While not entirely a foodie, Martin had his favorite comfort foods. This was reflected in songs like "Mambo Italiano," and famously "That's Amore," which references one of Dino's favorite meals, pasta "fazool," or less colloquially, pasta fagioli. Like many dishes, there are various ways to make the iconic Italian soup, which range from rustic and simple to complex; but Martin's favorite was the one made by his mother, Angela, which omitted a couple of ingredients and added in a classic, earthy, zingy spice.

Martin's love for pasta fagioli makes perfect sense, as he likely enjoyed it often in his childhood. Appearing on an episode of Hallmark Channel's Home & Family, his daughter, Deana Martin, shared her grandmother's recipe and a heartfelt story along with it. As the story goes, she was taught by Angela with the stipulation that Deana not teach or share the recipe with anyone. Typically, classic pasta fagioli is a hearty dish made with simple ingredients: its namesake pasta and beans, tomatoes, garlic, celery, onion, bacon or pancetta, along with rosemary in a pot of broth. Angela put her spin on the classic recipe by leaving out the tomatoes and garlic and adding a dash of cinnamon to bring out the flavors of the soup. After her grandmother passed, Deana made Angela's version of the soup to comfort her father, whose face lit up when she served it to him.