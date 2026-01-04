The Time Avocados Almost Went Extinct

When you hear of something going extinct, you don't typically think about the fruits and vegetables in your kitchen. But that's what nearly happened to avocados. Although they're found in abundance in produce aisles around the world, things were different a few millennia ago.

The avocado is believed to have originated in Mexico during the Neogene period, roughly 10 million years ago. At the time, megafauna like the Giant Sloth and mammoths also roamed the Earth. Given the avocado's high fat content, nutrient density, and how easily consumable they were, they were an excellent source of food for such large creatures. The two enjoyed a symbiotic relationship for thousands of years: The avocados fed the animals that distributed their seeds via defecation.

Earth's climate underwent various changes, and eventually, early humans began appearing. Megafauna populations suffered from environmental stress and hunting, which led to their eventual extinction, and avocados lost their main source of distribution. Fortunately, the food fates cast a favorable view on the avocado, as humans began cultivating them not long after, saving us all from an avocado-less existence.