The Steakhouse Chain With The Hands-Down Best Family-Style Deal

"What's for dinner tonight, mom?" It's the age-old question that's passed down from generation to generation. If you're a preoccupied parent who hasn't planned ahead, you might find yourself resorting to a popular frozen dinner or the fast food chain down the street. But some other restaurant chains, including steakhouses, can help you out if you just have a little bit of foresight.

We researched and ranked 13 U.S. steakhouse chains to see which ones offer family-style meals — and, of the ones that do, which have the best deals on price and quality. In our opinion, Texas Roadhouse offers some of the best prices on its family-style meals, which serve three to four people. While Texas Roadhouse lacks in overall variety compared to some of the other chains, the chain definitely stands out in terms of price — with six different family-style options priced between $39.99 (Family-Sized BBQ Chicken meal) and $64.99 (Family-Sized Ribs).

All of Texas Roadhouse's family meals come with a family-sized salad, two shareable 16-ounce sides, and fresh-baked bread. Other than the barbecue chicken and ribs, the chain also offers Chicken Critters, pulled pork, four sirloin steaks, and a grilled chicken salad as family-sized options.