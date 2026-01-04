The Worst Layout Choice That Instantly Makes Your Kitchen Feel Smaller

While every kitchen layout has its pros and cons, some are definitely worse than others. Single-wall kitchens, also known as linear kitchens, place everything — the sink, cabinetry, worktops, and appliance spaces — all along the same wall, allowing homeowners to optimize every inch of floor space they can get. While this does give your kitchen a very open aesthetic, it actually ends up feeling claustrophobic as you're cooking because you're often stuck just looking at the wall, away from the rest of your home. It creates a bubble of isolation from everything else, which is especially pronounced when you have guests over and have your back turned to them most of the time.

The limited counter space is also an absolute nightmare, and you'll often have to move appliances around if you need to do more than one thing — putting away your coffee maker just so you have enough space for prep is the absolute worst. The single-wall layout also overlooks a key detail of kitchen design: The work triangle, wherein movement around the kitchen is optimized as a triangle between the sink, refrigerator, and stove. You'll end up taking a few more steps each time you switch between stations, and even more if someone else is in the kitchen. It may seem spacious from the outside, but between the isolation and inefficiency, a single-wall kitchen layout feels more like a can of sardines once you're in it.