The Discontinued 2000s Pepsi Flavor That Tried To Convince Europeans To Ditch Coffee

Major soda brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi go to great lengths to keep and find new relevance, sometimes attempting to cross into new markets because of this. There was a time in the early aughts when Pepsi tried to convince Europe to swap out their morning java for a Pepsi Cappuccino. While the information on Pepsi Cappuccino is limited, we know it was a creamy mix of coffee and Pepsi's signature cola flavors. Although it was only produced and distributed for a short period, this wasn't the only time Pepsi stepped into the coffee game.

According to those who tried it, its flavor was described as a creamier version of Pepsi, with subtle hints of coffee. Unfortunately, it faced mixed reviews with some enjoying it enough to include it in their list of favorite discontinued sodas probably never coming back. Others seemed unimpressed, finding it gross and not much different from Vanilla Diet Coke. Though the majority of Pepsi Cappuccino's market was in Europe and Russia, it was available in other countries under similar names. In Malaysia and Singapore, it was known as Pepsi Tarik, the latter part of its name often used to describe a milky tea or coffee. Over in India, it was known as Pepsi Cafe Chino, and in Thailand, it was called Pepsi Latte. Unfortunately, with no official reason given, it quietly disappeared from shelves by the end of the early 2000s.