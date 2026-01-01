The Classic, Hard-To-Find Cornbread Mix Hiding In Dollar Tree's Baking Aisle For $1.25 — It's Not Jiffy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dollar Tree is a treasure trove of hidden gems and cheap pantry essentials that you may not have realized are hard to find elsewhere. Among the many name-brand products the retailer carries, there is one tucked-away Southern soul food staple: cornbread mix, specifically the Martha White Honey Cornbread and Muffin Mix. You can snag this product for just $1.25 per 7-ounce package.

It's always good to check prices across retailers, which is just one of eight Dollar Tree grocery shopping tips to keep in mind when visiting your local store. While Dollar Tree offers this product at a consistent price, it may not always be the absolute cheapest option available. You can also find this product at Walmart, though it ranges quite a bit in cost depending on where you live (from $1.12 to $3.89). You can also find it via online marketplaces like eBay at $2.66 per packet (although you may spend a lot on shipping). Amazon also carries Martha White products, though it doesn't stock the kind made with real honey; instead, you can get Martha White Sweet Cornbread and Muffin Mix for about $2.25 per pouch.

All said, this makes Dollar Tree a phenomenal place to grab this exact product for a reliable price, whether you shop online or in-store. This cornbread mix is simple to make, only requiring basic ingredients like milk, an egg, and some oil. Once you've grabbed your ingredients, all you need to do is mix everything together and pour the batter into a square baking pan, or individually lined muffin tins. For a crispy bite along the edge, you can use a cast iron skillet to give your cornbread a nicer crunchy texture.