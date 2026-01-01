Homemade Caramel Gets A Decadent Upgrade With This Ingredient Swap

Though honey has gained popularity in recent years as a healthier alternative to refined sugar, true honey-lovers know that honey isn't just a sweetener. It's a luxuriant, flavorful blend of nectar from over a million wild blossoms infused into a sticky, golden syrup with a deliciously nuanced, earthy sweetness. One decadent way to use it is to make homemade caramel — a process that's not only a bit simpler than using refined sugar, but also richer and deeply versatile.

Even if you've learned how to caramelize sugar flawlessly every time, you may never go back after making caramel with honey. As mentioned, the process is easier because there are fewer ingredients, less risk of burning or overcooking it, and it pretty much always turns out silky smooth with none of the potential gritty graininess sugar caramels can develop. All of these advantages are due to the differences in the way honey-based caramel is made versus the traditional stuff.

For instance, honey caramel is always smooth and velvety because it's in a liquid state to begin with, whereas sugar is usually packaged in crystal form. There's also less risk of honey caramel burning because it caramelizes fairly quickly and easily at lower temperatures than sugar. It also requires fewer ingredients because honey already contains water, so there's no need to add any. Since honey quickly becomes a thin, runny liquid once it's heated, all you need to make a simple honey caramel is honey, butter, and heavy cream.