Not The Stove Nor The Instant Pot: The Easier Boiled Egg Method For Large Batches

There are lots of tips and tricks for making hard boiled eggs because they're notoriously a huge pain to get just right. You don't want runny, undercooked eggs or boiled eggs with hard, green yolks. This is especially annoying if you're making them in bulk for a batch of your favorite curried deviled eggs with pickled carrot garnish, or to have on hand for a quick snack as easy protein for sandwiches and salads.

Fortunately, a ridiculously simple workaround to all this hassle is to skip boiling them all together and put them in the oven instead. Muffin tins are perfect for this since the compartments keep the eggs apart as they bake, ensuring they cook evenly. Silicone muffin tins are also less likely to brown the shells at points of contact since the silicone transfers heat less intensely than metal. However, no matter what material you use, your eggs may still come out speckled with brown spots — this is both normal and harmless.

There's also no guesswork when oven-baking your eggs instead of boiling them — about 30 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit is all they need to be perfectly set from white to yolk. While they bake, be sure to prepare a nice, big mixing bowl full of ice water to put them in as soon as they come out of the oven — this makes them a cinch to peel easily.