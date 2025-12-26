The Classic Cookbook Alton Brown Says Is A Must-Have For Every Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Quirky and professorial Food Network celebrity chef Alton Brown is a veritable encyclopedia of food knowledge, and fans around the country seek out his advice on everything from indispensable cooking tips to how to properly stock your cookbook shelf. In a 2019 Reddit "Ask Me Anything" Q&A session with fans, he called out the 1962 version of the game-changing volume "Joy of Cooking" as a must-have for any home cook. First published by Irma Rombauer in 1931, it took on a life of its own as a definitive work covering just about any type of food an American cook might care to attempt, from chicken stock to pancakes.

This seminal cookbook was groundbreaking in many ways. It was originally written during the Great Depression, and though ingredients were scarce during this time, recently widowed mom of two Rombauer encouraged cooks to seek out ingredients that might have been less common, and used inclusive language and instructions when speaking to her fellow home cooks. She also encouraged cooks to have fun in the kitchen, which was illustrated on the book's first cover, which featured patron saint of cooks, St. Martha of Bethany, slaying the dragon of kitchen struggles.