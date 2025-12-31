Meet Chislic: The Classic South Dakota Bar Snack Locals Can't Get Enough Of

If you walk into a bar or casual restaurant anywhere in South Dakota, chances are pretty good you'll see chislic on the menu. For those who have never heard of it, it's pretty easy to describe. Chislic is cubed meat — traditionally lamb or mutton (one meat that needs to make a comeback in America) — that's simply seasoned, fried or grilled, and served hot on skewers or with toothpicks. It's unfussy, bite-sized, and pairs well with cold beer, which explains how it became a staple in taverns across the state.

Chislic has roots in Eastern European immigrant communities, particularly German Russian settlers who arrived in the Dakotas in the late 19th century. One particular immigrant named John Hoellworth, a German Russian from Crimea, has been credited as the person who brought it to South Dakota. Although considering its simplicity, it's argued other migrants from similar communities were probably also making it. By the mid-20th century, chislic started to appear in South Dakota bars, where its shareability and easy preparation made it a go-to for both bar owners and customers.

In 2018, the state legislature officially named chislic South Dakota's official nosh (referring to an old German word for snack), cementing its cultural status. This also makes South Dakota one of the relatively few states to have an official snack: Others on the list include New York (yogurt), Illinois (popcorn), and South Carolina (boiled peanuts — a salty gas station snack that was once a survival food).