The Unexpected Syrup Flavor You Need To Add To Your Coffee ASAP

Of the long list of additions that will give your coffee a flavor boost, lavender isn't the strangest, but it's certainly one of the most delicious. Whether you're in the mood to try something new or just want an alternative to your favorite homemade pumpkin spice latte recipe, lavender espresso drinks are a fantastic place to start. Not only will the floral syrup add a beautiful aroma to steamed milk or make a whimsical topping for your beverage in the form of candied blossoms, it's also shockingly tasty when paired with coffee.

These two flavors may at first seem mismatched because of coffee's notoriously acidic bitterness and lavender's herbaceous, astringent notes. However, when combined in the right ratio, lavender's aroma brings coffee's natural fruity sweet undertones forward, while coffee's richness enhances the soothing fragrance — which is where the bulk of lavender syrup's flavor comes from. Milk and sweetener are also key ingredients to help bridge the gap between these flavors, so if you're planning on drizzling some leftover simple syrup from your sweet lavender old fashioned recipe into black coffee, it's best to add a dollop of whole milk or cream, as well.

The reason for this is that fat and sweetness are the great equalizers when it comes to flavors that can easily overwhelm the palate. Together, they soften the harsh and bitter edges of the main ingredients, further elevating the subtleties that each brings out in the other. The result is a gorgeously muted floral latte that simultaneously awakens your brain while soothing your senses.