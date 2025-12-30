The Right Way To Fry Your Eggs With Water
Gordon Ramsay once stated, "It's quite an art, frying an egg perfectly." Many would likely agree, but like most art, the definition of "perfectly" might be subjective, as this depends heavily on both the cooking method and who's eating the egg. Traditionally, most egg-frying methods use fats like olive oil or butter. However, water-frying is also an option that the home chef may not have immediately thought of. That said, there is an art here as well. Water doesn't have the same properties as oil and butter, which could affect the resulting meal. Thankfully, there are ways, such as incorporating oil first, to water-fry an egg that can still yield a delicious breakfast food that's better when cooked with water.
To begin, it's best to use a non-stick skillet to lessen the likelihood that the eggs will adhere to the pan while cooking. While technically, you could use water on its own, put simply, water doesn't have a smoke point like oil and butter. Meaning when heated, it'll boil or simmer before eventually evaporating. Additionally, it goes without saying that water is naturally flavorless. Here, the home chef will want to begin cooking as they would with a minimal amount of their preferred fat, add a splash of water (about a teaspoon), and cover with a pot lid to steam the egg. The resulting steam within the lid grants the eggs with set whites, a creamy yolk, and, potentially, crispy edges for added texture.
Additional tips for frying eggs with water and ways to enhance them
Certainly, water-frying is a great way to cook your morning eggs, but there are some important things to consider. Firstly, be especially careful when adding the water to the hot oil. Given the high temperature of the oil in the pan, the water will essentially evaporate immediately, causing the oil to pop and spray out as the vapors are released to the air. Gently pouring small amounts of water into the pan at a time can reduce the risk of oil spattering, avoiding grease burns or, in the worst case, a kitchen fire. As they're steaming, maintain a medium heat in the pan to cook the eggs evenly and minimize the risk that they become rubbery and less flavorful.
Ultimately, when done right, cooking eggs with water is an excellent option. Not only can it yield similar results to traditional pan frying, but it also provides a healthier alternative, because it uses less oil. Anyone wanting to elevate their eggs while using this method has a few options: An interesting one takes a page out of egg drop soup. Here, swap out the water for the broth of choice to add a boost of extra flavor. In a similar spirit, the home chef can add a world of seasonings to cook delicious eggs, like smoky paprika or zesty garlic and onion powder.