Gordon Ramsay once stated, "It's quite an art, frying an egg perfectly." Many would likely agree, but like most art, the definition of "perfectly" might be subjective, as this depends heavily on both the cooking method and who's eating the egg. Traditionally, most egg-frying methods use fats like olive oil or butter. However, water-frying is also an option that the home chef may not have immediately thought of. That said, there is an art here as well. Water doesn't have the same properties as oil and butter, which could affect the resulting meal. Thankfully, there are ways, such as incorporating oil first, to water-fry an egg that can still yield a delicious breakfast food that's better when cooked with water.

To begin, it's best to use a non-stick skillet to lessen the likelihood that the eggs will adhere to the pan while cooking. While technically, you could use water on its own, put simply, water doesn't have a smoke point like oil and butter. Meaning when heated, it'll boil or simmer before eventually evaporating. Additionally, it goes without saying that water is naturally flavorless. Here, the home chef will want to begin cooking as they would with a minimal amount of their preferred fat, add a splash of water (about a teaspoon), and cover with a pot lid to steam the egg. The resulting steam within the lid grants the eggs with set whites, a creamy yolk, and, potentially, crispy edges for added texture.