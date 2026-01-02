This Classic Cereal Is The Star Of An Old-School Crunchy Pie Crust
You can always depend on a big bowl of cereal for a hearty start to the day. In particular, cornflakes are the old-school treat that can be used in so many recipes, from breakfast to dessert. Whether you call on the cereal as a crunchy topping for your casserole dish or you use it as an add-in for some nostalgic cookies, there are many unexpected ways to enhance your recipes using a few handfuls of cornflakes. Pie-lovers can also make a crust that is perfectly crumbly and delicious with this cereal.
The pie crust hack dates back to the 1930s, when resourceful cooks used the cereal's texture and flavor to make a simple and tasty crust. The pie crust first appeared in print when Marian Manners referenced it in a 1932 Los Angeles Times column. This highlighted how versatile cornflakes were for those wanting to make dishes with ingredients that were readily available. The Great Depression, followed by the effects of World War II, ushered in periods of food scarcity, which led to more creativity in the kitchen. Vintage recipe books highlight cornflakes in everything from icebox cakes to savory, crusted fried chicken recipes. This was thanks in part to Kellogg's, one of the major cereal brands of the 1930s, which rose in popularity and sales even while the country's economy was suffering. The international cereal brand even invented Corn Flake Crumbs for cooks who wanted to skip grinding the cereal, and it's still available today.
Why the cornflake pie crust works so well
The cornflake pie crust isn't only delicious — it's also easy to make, leaving you more time to enjoy your homemade pie. The crust is made from a combination of crushed cornflakes, cooled melted butter, and sugar. The mixture is then blended well and used to line the base and sides of a baking pan. The crust is best enjoyed when the cereal is ground up finely, which is why a food processor can be useful to ensure a crumb-like result. If you don't have a food processor on hand, you can use a high-speed blender, or make this treat the old-school way crush the cereal by hand. The crust can be enjoyed baked or unbaked, depending on your preference.
Even if cornflakes were created completely by accident, this cereal-based crust is one you'll purposefully want to recreate your own way. You can fill it with anything from an ice cream to pudding — or even a fruit-filled custard. If you've ever sliced up bananas over your cornflakes (a winning combo, FYI), consider incorporating them into your pie filling. A banana cream pie highlights the natural sweetness of ripe bananas against a rich, creamy custard, making it an indulgent dessert without being overly sweet. A sprinkle of cinnamon will also bring warmth and a mild spiciness to complement the earthy notes of cereal. And for added sweetness and texture, top your pie with some chopped fruit or nuts.