You can always depend on a big bowl of cereal for a hearty start to the day. In particular, cornflakes are the old-school treat that can be used in so many recipes, from breakfast to dessert. Whether you call on the cereal as a crunchy topping for your casserole dish or you use it as an add-in for some nostalgic cookies, there are many unexpected ways to enhance your recipes using a few handfuls of cornflakes. Pie-lovers can also make a crust that is perfectly crumbly and delicious with this cereal.

The pie crust hack dates back to the 1930s, when resourceful cooks used the cereal's texture and flavor to make a simple and tasty crust. The pie crust first appeared in print when Marian Manners referenced it in a 1932 Los Angeles Times column. This highlighted how versatile cornflakes were for those wanting to make dishes with ingredients that were readily available. The Great Depression, followed by the effects of World War II, ushered in periods of food scarcity, which led to more creativity in the kitchen. Vintage recipe books highlight cornflakes in everything from icebox cakes to savory, crusted fried chicken recipes. This was thanks in part to Kellogg's, one of the major cereal brands of the 1930s, which rose in popularity and sales even while the country's economy was suffering. The international cereal brand even invented Corn Flake Crumbs for cooks who wanted to skip grinding the cereal, and it's still available today.