11 Dollar Tree Fridge Storage Solutions That Truly Keep Food Fresher
According to Food Rescue US, the United States wasted about 91 million tons of food in 2021 — the equivalent of around 549 pounds per person. Reducing food waste starts in the kitchen, where proper refrigerator storage can prevent food from going bad too quickly. But you don't need to spend a fortune on containers and organizers just to save on food waste. Surprisingly, Dollar Tree has a bunch of inexpensive finds that will help you meal prep, organize, and ultimately keep food fresh for longer.
Dollar Tree is a great option when looking for inexpensive kitchen essentials. Whether you're saving that last bit of salad dressing or need an airtight container for your overnight oats, everything on this list costs no more than $1.50 per unit, and each item has strong customer reviews. While the brand's website sometimes requires bulk buying, you can easily grab most of these items in singles from stores. The end result is stackable, reusable refrigerator storage that helps to separate food, keep it airtight, and keep you saving money and preventing waste.
SureFresh mini storage containers with lids
It can be difficult to save a small amount of sauce if you only have standard-sized bowls and plastic wrap, but that's where these SureFresh mini storage containers come in handy. A 10-pack comes in round or square containers, and they're great for holding everything from leftover salad dressing to tomato sauce. Customers say that these containers are "sealed tight" and "keep the little things fresh."
SureFresh square clear storage container with vented lid
A vented lid feels like a luxury when you're talking about a product that only costs $1.50. These SureFresh square storage containers come with an easy-open vent (you can keep it closed, so this doubles as an airtight container), which is great for releasing steam and avoiding soggy food. The square ones are large enough to store nearly 10 cups of leftovers, so they're great for when you want to cook in bulk.
Surefresh portable yogurt cup with spoon
These SureFresh portable yogurt cups are perfect for an on-the-go meal, but they also allow for easy meal prep. You can store your breakfast parfait in the fridge with ease, then just grab one when you need it. Not only does it keep yogurt and other foods fresh, but it also cuts down on preparation time if you get these ready in advance. One customer review even called them the "best product I've ever purchased at Dollar Tree."
Shatter-free clear plastic refrigerator food storage bin
Proper fruit and vegetable storage is so important for maintaining freshness, and there are a handful of them that should never be stored together due to the production of ethylene, a gas that can cause quick ripening. If you want to place some produce in the crisper drawer and some on the fridge shelf, then these shatter-free plastic bins are perfect for the latter. You can easily store fruit and veggies in them, and the open bin makes items conveniently grabbable.
Glass jars with stainless steel lids
You can store just about anything in these airtight glass containers, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable glass storage solution anywhere else (these retail for just $1.50 each). They're just over 4cinches in diameter and 6 inches tall, so they're perfect for meal-prepping overnight oats, storing leftover soups and sauces, or even making homemade pickle chips. Customer reviews rave about the low price, well-fitting lids, and durability.
24-ounce ribbed glass jars with metal lids
When you need the perfect jar for fresh food storage, this 24-ounce ribbed glass jar is it. They're similar to the previous stainless-steel lidded glass jars but boast a slightly different shape, so they're great for storing smaller foods or even using them as decoration. One customer review says, "The lids are great if you were going to use these for storage."
Cooking Concepts fruit and vegetable storage containers
These Cooking Concepts storage containers were designed to preserve the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. The clip-closed lids control air exposure, and Dollar Tree says the individual containers prevent any cross-contamination between produce and other foods. Plus, they're stackable, so they're even great for small refrigerators. Customers have said they're "so impressed with their durability and design."
Cooking Concepts silicone salad dressing container
We've never seen a salad dressing container as convenient as this one by Cooking Concepts. Not only is it small enough to take on the go, but you can store leftover or homemade salad dressings in here with an easy-squeeze shape that lets you evenly distribute the dressing over your salad. The lids fully seal, keeping the salad dressing fresh for longer, but they can be used to store all kinds of liquids.
Essentials rectangular plastic egg storage container
These plastic egg storage containers come with lids, so they keep the eggs protected while also making these egg cartons stackable. While customers appreciate these containers, it's important to note the lids are not meant to latch and are instead used for stacking, which some customers don't love. The clear design also lets you know how many eggs you have left, so you can keep an eye on replacing them and never run out or over-buy.
Rubbermaid Take Alongs plastic storage containers
Dollar Tree carries a number of name brands, and Rubbermaid is one of them. You can get a two-pack of these classic Rubbermaid food storage containers, known as "Take Alongs," for just $1.50. These storage containers have airtight lids to keep food fresh. Plus, they're dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe. Customers also note that these are perfect for sending leftovers because they travel well.
Moisture eliminator
While this isn't technically a fridge storage solution, it's an important part of maintaining freshness. This moisture eliminator is perfect for keeping the refrigerator in good shape, free from mold, moisture, and odors. One Facebook user mentioned that they're ideal for an RV when storage doesn't allow you to air out the fridge. Since most home refrigerators can't be aired out either, just place one of these in the refrigerator to help eliminate odors and moisture, and keep foods in the best environment possible.