11 Dollar Tree Fridge Storage Solutions That Truly Keep Food Fresher

According to Food Rescue US, the United States wasted about 91 million tons of food in 2021 — the equivalent of around 549 pounds per person. Reducing food waste starts in the kitchen, where proper refrigerator storage can prevent food from going bad too quickly. But you don't need to spend a fortune on containers and organizers just to save on food waste. Surprisingly, Dollar Tree has a bunch of inexpensive finds that will help you meal prep, organize, and ultimately keep food fresh for longer.

Dollar Tree is a great option when looking for inexpensive kitchen essentials. Whether you're saving that last bit of salad dressing or need an airtight container for your overnight oats, everything on this list costs no more than $1.50 per unit, and each item has strong customer reviews. While the brand's website sometimes requires bulk buying, you can easily grab most of these items in singles from stores. The end result is stackable, reusable refrigerator storage that helps to separate food, keep it airtight, and keep you saving money and preventing waste.