The Kitchen Backsplash So Beautiful You'll Want To Redo Your Entire Space

Just when you finally feel like you've got your kitchen aesthetic nailed, down to every little accessory, paint trim color, and drawer pull, you see something on Pinterest or Instagram that makes you want to change it all. Unfortunately — or maybe fortunately — this is one of those times: Textured ceramic subway tile backsplash is so beautiful you'll want to redo your whole space once you see it. So if you've already been considering a kitchen renovation, this might be your sign to abandon your plans for a vinyl or stone backsplash and go all-in on these unique, colorful, slightly uneven rectangular tiles instead.

The standard sleek, white subway tile backsplashes might make your kitchen look dated, but choosing textured subway tiles with different dimensions and colors can truly refresh your space. For example, the Bedrosians Cloe tiles at Lowe's come in white with a glossy finish, but they're 2.5 inches by 8 inches, which is longer than the classic 3 inches by 6 inches for subway tiles. Just like the original, they're sleek and stain-resistant, but their slightly rougher surface and wider variety of color options give them a more modern air of uniqueness — enough that they're a great statement piece for you to craft your kitchen around, picking cabinet colors and drawer handles that tie in, or adding decor that accentuates them.