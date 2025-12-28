The Kitchen Backsplash So Beautiful You'll Want To Redo Your Entire Space
Just when you finally feel like you've got your kitchen aesthetic nailed, down to every little accessory, paint trim color, and drawer pull, you see something on Pinterest or Instagram that makes you want to change it all. Unfortunately — or maybe fortunately — this is one of those times: Textured ceramic subway tile backsplash is so beautiful you'll want to redo your whole space once you see it. So if you've already been considering a kitchen renovation, this might be your sign to abandon your plans for a vinyl or stone backsplash and go all-in on these unique, colorful, slightly uneven rectangular tiles instead.
The standard sleek, white subway tile backsplashes might make your kitchen look dated, but choosing textured subway tiles with different dimensions and colors can truly refresh your space. For example, the Bedrosians Cloe tiles at Lowe's come in white with a glossy finish, but they're 2.5 inches by 8 inches, which is longer than the classic 3 inches by 6 inches for subway tiles. Just like the original, they're sleek and stain-resistant, but their slightly rougher surface and wider variety of color options give them a more modern air of uniqueness — enough that they're a great statement piece for you to craft your kitchen around, picking cabinet colors and drawer handles that tie in, or adding decor that accentuates them.
Arranging and styling the beautiful backsplash
Beyond the obvious choice of color, which ranges from neutral white and cream shades to marbled baby blues or vibrant greens, you also have a lot of freedom when it comes to styling the focal point. You can arrange the subway tiles in horizontal or vertical rows, a basket-like lattice weave arrangement, herringbone or chevron patterns, and more. Dig out your high-school geometry class knowledge to figure out how it all fits together, and feel free to think outside the box to build a backsplash that's truly a showstopper.
Styling the rest of your kitchen to match your backsplash is a great idea, especially if it's installed in a prominent place. How you do this will depend on the color you choose, but the cozy, old-school vibe of these elevated subway tiles might look great with wooden countertops, making your modern kitchen look more inviting. Selecting a few hardy houseplants to place on the windowsill can help keep the sleek tiles from feeling cold by adding a bit of life to the space. And of course, painting your cabinets or drawers a complementary color to the tiles is another good way to make every detail feel intentional. If you're a renter who's loving this hack but can't install something quite this permanent, peel-and-stick backsplash tile is ready and willing to help you make a kitchen display that's equally as beautiful, but a little more temporary.