A Kitchen Ceiling Idea That Looks Luxurious Without The Hefty Price Tag

Renovating your kitchen is often an exercise in balance and restraint. While it's tempting to eradicate all of the questionable vintage kitchen design trends from your space all at once, the reality may be that your budget only allows for one upgrade at a time. Understandably, things like flooring, cabinets, and appliances often take precedence over your kitchen's ceiling, but it's important not to neglect this change. In a space full of beautiful new decor and polished appliances, a dated ceiling can completely spoil the look of your kitchen.

Fortunately, there's a simple way to get a luxe-looking kitchen ceiling without breaking the bank, namely drop ceilings. Though this style of ceiling is usually associated with boring corporate offices, today's drop ceiling choices are a far cry from the dingy, textured tiles ubiquitous throughout the 1980s. Today's tiles are available in every style, including beautiful white or black coffered designs, faux stamped copper and tin, and stately matte vinyl with paneling similar to luxury doors.

The gridwork to hold these panels is fairly fast, easy, and cheap to install (which is why corporate buildings use them) and the panels themselves are also fairly inexpensive. Even the fancy ones range from about $1.75 to $4 per tile. Since you're covering a kitchen ceiling and not an open concept office, even the more expensive tiles may remain relatively affordable. Some retailers even offer frosted panels to prevent the lighting in your kitchen from looking so jarring by gently diffusing it throughout the space.