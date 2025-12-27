The Winner Of All Honey Mustard Brands Ranked Number One In Our Taste Test (And It Wasn't Even Close)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think mustard, chances are, you think French's. Of course, the best-known brand associated with a particular product isn't always the best in terms of quality when pitted against competitors. However, in this case, French's took top spot in our ranking of 15 store-bought honey mustard brands. That's a lot of mustard — and an impressive win.

Unlike other honey mustards in the ranking, which lost points for being too spicy, too oily, or too sweet, French's was praised for having the perfect balance — a bit spicy at the start, with a smooth, sweet finish. Both the mustard and honey were identifiable on the palate, just as any fan would want. French's honey mustard is made with real honey, but it's worth noting the other honey mustards we ranked also have honey in its ingredients. French's reassuringly short ingredients rundown also includes vinegar, water, sugar, mustard seed, and various flavoring elements.

However, what really made French's product stand out was its mouthfeel and texture. It was thicker than other sauces in the ranking (although, to be fair, some of them were actually labeled as dressings). In other words, our reviewer appreciated the mustard wasn't watered down with money-saving add-ins like oils. A further benefit of the thickness is that it can be used as an ingredient to enhance marinades or transform a creamy honey mustard dipping sauce.