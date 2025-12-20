Turn Dollar Tree Burner Covers Into Magnetic Spice Storage With This Clever DIY

Once you've got the structural integrity of the project down, it's time for the fun part: adding some personality. One idea is to decorate the burner cover itself to look a little less cookie-cutter and a little more like your personal style. You could thinly paint the cover a new, fun color, or you could even brush on some chalkboard paint so that you can easily label each spice, or write cute messages in any extra space.

Beyond that, the idea of swapping out your mismatched spice containers for uniform ones has a ton of potential. These tiny Mason-jar-shaped spice holders, also available at Dollar Tree, are only $1.50 each — and you could even dress them up with paint, too if you're feeling crafty. If you do swap out your spice containers for ones that are heavier, just make sure the magnets you buy are strong enough to hold them up.

If you don't have space on the burner for all of your spices, you could hang up a few in a row, try repurposing an old baking sheet instead for extra magnetic space, use it as an opportunity to rotate your seasonings out, or make custom blends. Stretch yourself by creating a spice blend for chicken tikka masala, or make your own herb salt blend for something fancy to sprinkle on top of sandwiches or holiday dishes — and then magnetize them to the wall for all to see. If it turns out so good that you want to bring it with you when you travel, try this easy hack to make your spices easily transportable for gifting, sharing, and cooking no matter where you go.