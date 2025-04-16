Don't Throw Out That Old Baking Pan. Use It For This Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, and you have a deep desire to sort, organize, and declutter your entire home — it must be spring. But before you resort to throwing things away, consider instead the possibility of repurposing old items, giving them new life much in the same way that spring does to the world. If that sounds interesting, here's one DIY to add to your list for the warmer months: If all the hacks for cleaning a dingy baking sheet fail, take advantage of its magnetic properties to instead turn it into an invaluable kitchen memo board.

This makeover can be either temporary or permanent. If you just want to try out the hack, you can attach whimsical scrapbooking paper to the inside of the pan with small magnets to jazz it up, and then stick on a magnetic notepad or pin up recipe inspo photos. If you're ready to commit, glue down the paper or paint over the pan with chalkboard paint — products like American Crafts Chalkboard Paint are easy to find on Amazon or at your local craft store — to turn it into a mini blackboard that you can write on with traditional chalk or colorful chalk markers. Painting the edges a fun color, gluing down fabric rather than paper, and adding stickers are other ways to decorate. When you're finished, you can hang the memo board on the kitchen wall or simply lean it against the kitchen backsplash for easy visibility and all number of practical cooking and baking purposes.