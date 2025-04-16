Don't Throw Out That Old Baking Pan. Use It For This Instead
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The birds are chirping, the flowers are blooming, and you have a deep desire to sort, organize, and declutter your entire home — it must be spring. But before you resort to throwing things away, consider instead the possibility of repurposing old items, giving them new life much in the same way that spring does to the world. If that sounds interesting, here's one DIY to add to your list for the warmer months: If all the hacks for cleaning a dingy baking sheet fail, take advantage of its magnetic properties to instead turn it into an invaluable kitchen memo board.
This makeover can be either temporary or permanent. If you just want to try out the hack, you can attach whimsical scrapbooking paper to the inside of the pan with small magnets to jazz it up, and then stick on a magnetic notepad or pin up recipe inspo photos. If you're ready to commit, glue down the paper or paint over the pan with chalkboard paint — products like American Crafts Chalkboard Paint are easy to find on Amazon or at your local craft store — to turn it into a mini blackboard that you can write on with traditional chalk or colorful chalk markers. Painting the edges a fun color, gluing down fabric rather than paper, and adding stickers are other ways to decorate. When you're finished, you can hang the memo board on the kitchen wall or simply lean it against the kitchen backsplash for easy visibility and all number of practical cooking and baking purposes.
Putting your magnet board to use in the kitchen
Of course, if you've just decluttered, you might not want another piece of decor taking up space impractically. But a magnet board can be an extremely useful household tool, especially in a place like the kitchen where there's a lot of information and plans to keep track of. Small, kitchen-themed magnets like the Lyellfe 12 Pack Food Fridge Magnets can be used to pin up recipe cards for the week, a regular grocery list or a reverse grocery shopping list, or your grocery shopping receipts to help you remember what you have and what you need on an ongoing basis.
You can also use colorful letter magnets, like LUTDKER's Classroom Magnetic Letters, to write out a weekly menu — especially if you have curious kids who won't stop asking daily, "What's for dinner?" If you go the chalkboard paint route, you can still use magnets, but could also write out meal prep plans, or if you live with roommates, a kitchen chore chart with assigned dishes days, trash days, and more. And when you're done with that? Turn your mind to the drawers and try this hack for repurposing old kitchen towels. Congratulations — you've officially won spring cleaning.