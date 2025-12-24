The Reason You Never See Aldi In The Pacific Northwestern US

Aldi is the fastest-growing grocery store in the United States, with an aggressive expansion agenda and numerous store openings across the country. Because of Aldi's low prices and famous dupes that taste like the real thing, Aldi has developed a huge following. However, you won't see an Aldi location in the Pacific Northwest. There are a few reasons for this, including the most basic factor for predicting a store's success within a particular market.

Aldi is considered on average to be the cheapest grocery store in America, though other factors that make an Aldi location successful are just as powerful as its reputation. Aldi runs more than 2,500 U.S. stores, but as of yet, there hasn't been an announcement for adding locations in the Pacific Northwest. One reason may be due to Aldi's criteria for opening new stores, and what's needed for a store to become successful. To open an Aldi location, there are property requirements that need to be taken into account. Among other requirements, a new store must be located within 3 miles of a dense population area, be situated in a shopping district that's zoned for grocery stores, and have a minimum daily traffic count of at least 20,000 vehicles. All of these factors have an effect on the number of people shopping at Aldi, determining if a new location is able to grow. The Pacific Northwest may not provide an adequate foundation for opening new stores based on these restrictions.