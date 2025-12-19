The Starbucks Holiday Treat You Can Find Cheaper In 6-Count Boxes

Whether you're a year-round Starbucks fanatic or just stop in during the holidays for a Pumpkin Spice Latte or Eggnog Cold Foam drinks, you've likely heard of the fan-favorite, fruity Cranberry Bliss Bars. This frosting-laden dessert, flavored with orange, is only available during the winter months and comes at a hefty cost of around $4 per bar. Of course, you could try to recreate the cream-cheese layered blondies at home, but if you're not much of a baker — or you're just too overwhelmed during the holidays to even think of adding another task to your list — we've got good news. Certain Starbucks locations also stock six-pack trays of the Cranberry Bliss Bars, packaged neatly in one big red box, for $16.95.

Let's do some math. At regular price, six of the cranberry delights would run you almost $24, not to mention the gas it takes to embark on five extra trips to your nearest Starbucks location. That means if you know you'll be grabbing one of these little treats several times a week or month, buying a box will save you at least $7. And since it's a seasonal holiday item, the festive box also makes a great stocking stuffer if you have a friend or family member who's a big cranberry bar aficionado. Just make sure to check online or call to see if your store has the boxes in stock before you make a trip there — not every store will, and even if they did at one point, the popular treats may be sold out.