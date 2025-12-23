'Just OK': The Trader Joe's Frozen Meal That Fails To Match Takeout, According To Reviews

Trader Joe's is no stranger to frozen meals, and the brand offers options well beyond the standard fare. The chain offers all different types of cuisines from Mexican to Italian, and even classic American options such as mac and cheese or mini cheeseburgers. With all the different meals, some of these are bound to hit, and others... not so much.

One such lackluster frozen meal from Trader Joe's is the Teriyaki Chicken Bowl. Retailing for $4.79, at some stores, for an 11-ounce portion, the meal consists of dark chicken thigh meat atop a mixture of rice, broccoli, carrots, and bok choy, all smothered in a teriyaki sauce. In theory, all this sounds delicious, but in reality, Trader Joe's has done much better with other meals aside, and the Teriyaki Chicken Bowl is just mediocre at best.

In one Reddit thread, the best feedback you'll find about this frozen meal is that it's "just ok." "The sauce seemed underwhelming with not much flavor," one user said. From there, things get a lot worse, with dozens of negative comments from customers who've tried and disliked this Trader Joe's meal. It's safe to say this is one of those items you should never buy at Trader Joe's.