Turn Kitchen Storage Into Clever Decor With Dollar Tree's Adorable Wall Hooks

As anyone who's ever had a small kitchen knows, the experience is accompanied by a near-constant search for more clever storage space spots, whether that's via cabinet divider shelves, creative repurposing of your kitchen's nooks and crannies, or purchasing a portable kitchen island. Today, we're here to share yet another tip for making the most of your small cooking space, and it even has the bonus of being as cute as it is practical: Dollar Tree's flower hanging wall hooks.

The hooks, which can be purchased in black, gray, or white (all of which are rimmed in gold), are priced (as you might expect) at $1.50 each. They're easy to hang either one at a time or in a row depending on what you want to use them for, whether that's hanging kitchen towels and oven mitts, measuring spoons, or something else entirely. Just make sure you attach the hook in a fitting manner for the object you're planning to hang from it. Nails might work fine if a light tea towel is all you're hanging, but screwing the hook into your wall is a much safer option for storage you can rely on to last if you want to support a hanging basket or a metal soup spoon.