Turn Kitchen Storage Into Clever Decor With Dollar Tree's Adorable Wall Hooks
As anyone who's ever had a small kitchen knows, the experience is accompanied by a near-constant search for more clever storage space spots, whether that's via cabinet divider shelves, creative repurposing of your kitchen's nooks and crannies, or purchasing a portable kitchen island. Today, we're here to share yet another tip for making the most of your small cooking space, and it even has the bonus of being as cute as it is practical: Dollar Tree's flower hanging wall hooks.
The hooks, which can be purchased in black, gray, or white (all of which are rimmed in gold), are priced (as you might expect) at $1.50 each. They're easy to hang either one at a time or in a row depending on what you want to use them for, whether that's hanging kitchen towels and oven mitts, measuring spoons, or something else entirely. Just make sure you attach the hook in a fitting manner for the object you're planning to hang from it. Nails might work fine if a light tea towel is all you're hanging, but screwing the hook into your wall is a much safer option for storage you can rely on to last if you want to support a hanging basket or a metal soup spoon.
Making this hack your own (functionally and aesthetically)
Using a hook to hang things isn't exactly revolutionary, but the real magic of this hack lies in customizing it to fit your needs, both practically and when it comes to decor preferences. Don't let the fact that the flower hooks are only offered in three somewhat bland colors stop you from wanting kitchen decor that's a little more whimsical. Try spray painting them if you want something a little brighter, or using nail polish or a small paintbrush to redecorate the tips of the petals. You could also try glueing on plastic pearls or rhinestones, or coating each rose in a combo of mod podge and glitter if you're looking for a more maximalist vibe.
Once the hooks perfectly match the rest of your kitchen design, think about what you're actually going to use them for. Beyond the ideas we've already mentioned, you could hang baskets to fill with dishwasher pods or for your fruit or root vegetables, such as potatoes and onions. You could also hang small pots of basil, thyme, and sage for a mini kitchen herb garden (or mint and chamomile for growing a kitchen tea garden). Alternatively, the hooks could hold your favorite aprons or a keyring full of attached laminated recipe cards. The sky's the limit — all while remaining within your budget.