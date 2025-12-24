Save Stale Cake With This Quick And Easy Trick

Generally speaking, if you're going to take the time to bake the perfect carrot cake using expert advice or make a devil's food cake from scratch, you want it to remain fresh for as long as possible. Ensuring freshness is usually a simple matter of allowing the cake to cool completely before storing it in an airtight container on the counter for a day or two, the fridge for a bit longer, or in the freezer for several months. Of course, cake is finicky, and even the most perfectly preserved pastry can become disappointingly stale, crumbly, and flavorless despite your best efforts.

However, it's fairly easy to revive stale cake with a steamy oven trick using the right amount of heat plus moisture. Cold, dry air is the enemy of a moist, tender cake, stealing its springiness and turning it into little more than a plate full of crumbs. Popping a stale cake into an oven on low heat (about 325 degrees Fahrenheit) with an oven-safe ramekin full of water will infuse it with moisture and make it taste just as good as fresh.

You can do something similar in your microwave by sandwiching the cake between two moist paper towels, or in your air fryer using the steamer function. Whatever method you decide to use, remember that the goal is for moisture to gently kiss the cake. Never pour water directly onto it, and make sure your paper towels are damp, not dripping, if you use the microwave method.