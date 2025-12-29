This Popular Diner Chain Has A Number Of Movie Cameos Under Its Belt
Diners have long been intertwined with film; whether serving as the setting for films like 1936's "The Petrified Forest," or iconic moments like when Bill Murray's character believes he's a god in 1993's "Groundhog Day," diners are where the audience can connect with the characters in moments of escape and rumination. While some are built on set, others are actual restaurants that double as filming locations. That said, few have crossed the silver screen as often as Denny's. This makes sense as diners are deeply ingrained in society, and Denny's is not only one of the oldest chain restaurants you can visit but it also has a history of partnering with movie studios, cultivating cross-promotional, limited menus.
Most recently, Denny's appeared in "Good Fortune," a 2025 movie starring Aziz Ansari and Keanu Reeves, in a scene where an angel experiences Earth food for the first time. However, Denny's has made many previous cinematic appearances. In 2011's "Drive," the diner's interior was the setting of a scene when Ryan Gosling's character visits Carey Mulligan's character at work. The diner's name wasn't explicitly mentioned here, but Mulligan wears the brand's uniform and name tag. Similarly, a pivotal point in Jack Nicholson's career comes from Denny's and "Five Easy Pieces," when he attempts to order a side of wheat toast after being denied by a rule following waitress. The family dining chain was also where Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) took his son after accidentally burning the Christmas turkey in "The Santa Clause," calling it "an American institution" after his son said he didn't want to eat there.
The famous Denny's locations you can visit today
If you're a movie buff or Denny's fan, you may want to visit these famous filming locations. Admittedly, they can be hard to find, especially since many Denny's restaurants have since closed. The diner from "Five Easy Pieces" was a Denny's in Eugene, Oregon; while nothing outright states its address, Denny's site lists only a single location in Eugene. A Denny's customer shared on Facebook that he visited the location, took pictures in the booth where Jack Nicholson filmed the scene, and confirmed this fact with his server. Fans of "Drive" can visit the chain's L.A. location on Ramirez Street as it's still in operation. As for the Denny's from "The Santa Clause," the scene was actually filmed in Ontario, Canada. However, it seems that Denny's location shut its doors and became a market sometime after filming.
Given Denny's humble beginnings as a donut stand, it's certainly interesting to see how Denny's has evolved. In addition to lending itself as a film location, Denny's has also teamed with the movie industry for cross-promotional menus. In the past, it partnered with "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and the 2013 "Fantastic Four" movie. But one of its most unique limited menus came from Denny's afterlife menu, inspired by "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." Most notable, the limited-time offerings featured a Say it Three Times Slam, which consisted of three cooked-your-way eggs, three bacon slices, and three chocolate chip pancakes, topped with chocolate syrup and green sprinkles.