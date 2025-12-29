This Popular Diner Chain Has A Number Of Movie Cameos Under Its Belt

Diners have long been intertwined with film; whether serving as the setting for films like 1936's "The Petrified Forest," or iconic moments like when Bill Murray's character believes he's a god in 1993's "Groundhog Day," diners are where the audience can connect with the characters in moments of escape and rumination. While some are built on set, others are actual restaurants that double as filming locations. That said, few have crossed the silver screen as often as Denny's. This makes sense as diners are deeply ingrained in society, and Denny's is not only one of the oldest chain restaurants you can visit but it also has a history of partnering with movie studios, cultivating cross-promotional, limited menus.

Most recently, Denny's appeared in "Good Fortune," a 2025 movie starring Aziz Ansari and Keanu Reeves, in a scene where an angel experiences Earth food for the first time. However, Denny's has made many previous cinematic appearances. In 2011's "Drive," the diner's interior was the setting of a scene when Ryan Gosling's character visits Carey Mulligan's character at work. The diner's name wasn't explicitly mentioned here, but Mulligan wears the brand's uniform and name tag. Similarly, a pivotal point in Jack Nicholson's career comes from Denny's and "Five Easy Pieces," when he attempts to order a side of wheat toast after being denied by a rule following waitress. The family dining chain was also where Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) took his son after accidentally burning the Christmas turkey in "The Santa Clause," calling it "an American institution" after his son said he didn't want to eat there.