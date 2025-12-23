The Vintage Kitchen Appliance That Changed The Game Then Disappeared Forever

We pride ourselves on our modernity; self-driving cars, fridges that can basically read our minds, and all sorts of devices our ancestors couldn't have imagined. But in many cases, the groundbreaking seeds of innovation were planted decades ago — and often, these OGs have been all but forgotten. In other cases, as modern as we think we are today, the most futuristic inventions of all belonged to our grandparents generation. Case in point? They just don't make modern appliances nearly as awesome as they used to.

One example of this? The precursor to the modern toaster oven. Familiar with the once-revolutionary G.E. Toast-R-Oven? Yeah, we didn't think so. But this totally forgotten appliance of the '50s paved the way for basically all modern toaster ovens to this day.

The 1956 Toast-R-Oven functioned on a much smaller scale than all-powerful toaster ovens, but it did it first. This sleek, chrome countertop appliance did the basic toasting on top, and functioned as a baby oven on the bottom with a slide-out drawer. This could be used to keep toast warm, or function as a very mini oven of sorts — producing melty cheese toast or open-faced sammies. According to vintage ads for the appliance, the oven portion could also be used to keep up to six pieces of toast warm. It might not sound like much today, but for the time, this "upstairs versus downstairs" approach, shuttling heat up and down to toast or warm food, was totally newfangled.