How Beer Brings Major Flavor To Your Brownies

The first thing to consider when making beer brownies is the type of beer to use. The two best options for adding a dash of malt to your chocolate are ports and stouts. Let's start with the stout. Perhaps the most popular is Guinness, a dry, Irish-style of beer. Now, you can absolutely make delicious brownies with Guinness, and the beer's roasted, chocolate undertones will match well with the dish. However, there are so many more stouts to try, and you might want to go for one that isn't as dry as Guinness.

Milk stouts, which are brewed with lactose, can bring a sweeter, caramel taste to your brownies. Oatmeal stouts are another great option. This style of beer, made with oats, is rich and sweet like a milk stout and chocolatey like Guinness, but it also has a smooth texture that can enhance your brownies even more. It also has a slight fruity edge and a nutty earthiness that can add more depth to the dessert. The sweeter, creamier aspects of milk and oatmeal stouts make them an ideal pairing for brownies, and can bring out the best in your bake.

Porters are another good option for brownie baking. Porters are similar to stouts, but are a bit less bold in flavor. So this might be a better option if you're shy of beer flavors in your baking project. As for a lighter option — while light beers aren't the best for a brownie (they simply don't have the rich complexity of dark ones), a pale ale can work well in a nice pan of Blondies. Just make sure to pick a brew that isn't too bitter.