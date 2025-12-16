You Already Own The Cleaning Tool You Should Be Using On Your Kitchen Counters
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are plenty of easy ways to keep your kitchen tidy, including tips to make daunting after-meal cleanups a breeze. But one easy choice is right within reach and requires no towels or sponges to boot: the vacuum. It can't do much for sanitization, but it can help expedite the overall cleaning process.
When looking for the right vacuum for the job, it's best to go with a handheld or stick vacuum that features nozzle attachments, like a duster or crevice tool. While an upright vacuum will do fine, it can't quite get into the tight space between the stove and counters, but the duster tool on a handheld is great for getting into corners. Its thin bristles can also dislodge and collect trapped debris, and both can clear the stove top and under the range head. The brush can also take care of that neglected refrigerator top and the grease-gunked oven hood.
Vacuums are great for cleaning the kitchen, but there's a catch
It should be emphasized that having a vacuum or attachment dedicated to the kitchen will decrease the risk of transferring germs from, say, the bathroom to the place where you prepare food. Additionally, vacuuming can reduce the workload, but it only cleans the surface of debris and won't properly scrub or sanitize those kitchen counters.
Sanitizing in particular should be done at least after prepping food especially things like raw meat and eggs, if not every time you vacuum. You can use a bleach-and-water solution (1 tablespoon unscented bleach per gallon of water) or a food-safe sanitizer product, which you can find at restaurant supply stores or on Amazon, though they may be in pricier retail supply volumes, like the 32-ounce Briotech food-safe sanitizer spray or the 120-count Handy Clean sanitizing wipes canister. Just avoid using a product like Clorox Wipes to clean your countertop, as they aren't necessarily food safe and may destroy any countertop sealant.
When it comes to choosing the best kitchen vacuum, there are plenty of excellent choices. Someone seeking handheld vacuums could go with the Shark WandVac cordless hand vac. It's a highly rated option, as it's lightweight, powerful, and stores out of the way in a kitchen nook. Those looking for a stick vacuum might opt for the Kenmore lightweight cordless stick vacuum, the suction power and performance of which Amazon users consider an impressive value for the price. Not to mention, it can also convert to a handheld if needed. Both come with those handy crevice tools that make kitchen cleaning so much easier.