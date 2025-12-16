You Already Own The Cleaning Tool You Should Be Using On Your Kitchen Counters

It should be emphasized that having a vacuum or attachment dedicated to the kitchen will decrease the risk of transferring germs from, say, the bathroom to the place where you prepare food. Additionally, vacuuming can reduce the workload, but it only cleans the surface of debris and won't properly scrub or sanitize those kitchen counters.

Sanitizing in particular should be done at least after prepping food especially things like raw meat and eggs, if not every time you vacuum. You can use a bleach-and-water solution (1 tablespoon unscented bleach per gallon of water) or a food-safe sanitizer product, which you can find at restaurant supply stores or on Amazon, though they may be in pricier retail supply volumes, like the 32-ounce Briotech food-safe sanitizer spray or the 120-count Handy Clean sanitizing wipes canister. Just avoid using a product like Clorox Wipes to clean your countertop, as they aren't necessarily food safe and may destroy any countertop sealant.

When it comes to choosing the best kitchen vacuum, there are plenty of excellent choices. Someone seeking handheld vacuums could go with the Shark WandVac cordless hand vac. It's a highly rated option, as it's lightweight, powerful, and stores out of the way in a kitchen nook. Those looking for a stick vacuum might opt for the Kenmore lightweight cordless stick vacuum, the suction power and performance of which Amazon users consider an impressive value for the price. Not to mention, it can also convert to a handheld if needed. Both come with those handy crevice tools that make kitchen cleaning so much easier.