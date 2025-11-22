Can You Use Clorox Wipes To Clean Kitchen Countertops? What To Know

Keeping your kitchen countertops clean and sanitized is non-negotiable. These are the surfaces where all your family's food is prepared, and neglecting a spill of raw chicken juice or egg white can lead to someone getting sick from a foodborne illness. The problem, however, is that not all countertops are created equal. One type of wipe or cleaning product might be safe for glass, but not okay to use on many types of natural stone surfaces like marble, granite, soapstone, or quartzite. Since there is no such thing as one-size-fits-all products, it's time to talk about your Clorox wipe habit.

Yes, they're convenient, but can you use them to clean your kitchen countertops? If you have hard, non-porous countertops like laminate, sealed or finished wood, stainless steel, and most solid surfaces like Corian, yes (at least, in small doses). Natural stone surfaces like quartz and granite, however? It's a no-go.

Despite their name, Clorox wipes and other similar products generally do not actually contain any chlorine bleach. That doesn't mean they don't have any harsh chemicals, though. Instead of bleach, most contain cleaning agents and a non-bleach antibacterial solution that kills germs. The problem, however, is that most of these chemicals can break down the protective sealant coating on the surface of your countertops over time, especially for counters made of stone. Not sure if your counters are sealed? Better double check, because if not, it's one of the most common granite countertop mistakes you can make.