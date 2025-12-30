The 2011 Snack Cake Controversy That Posed Major Health And Safety Risks

We all know that most snack cakes aren't exactly good for us. Whether you're buying one of many Little Debbie treats, enjoying John Lennon's beloved Jaffa Cakes, or having a Hostess snack, you know you're not getting the most wholesome ingredients, and you're okay with that. But did you know that there used to be a snack cake on the market that took health concerns to a whole other level? The brand was called Lazy Cakes — later renamed Lazy Larry to distance itself from being classified as "food" (never a good sign) — and it sold individually packaged brownies that contained the sleep supplement melatonin.

Though their droopy-eyed, grinning mascot and "relaxation brownie" moniker evoked the look of marijuana-infused "edibles," they were actually completely legal and technically drug-free, since melatonin is considered a dietary supplement rather than a controlled substance by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). That meant that they could be sold in grocery stores and potentially consumed by kids, even though they contained far more than even the dosage of melatonin recommended for adults.

According to an NBC News article from 2011, when the controversy erupted, standard adult doses of melatonin usually ranged from 0.3 to 3 milligrams. In contrast, the Lazy Cakes brownie contained nearly 8 milligrams. Not long after they were first introduced in gas stations and supermarkets, reports started coming in that these brownies were sending children into troublingly deep sleep and even to the hospital.