The 2011 Snack Cake Controversy That Posed Major Health And Safety Risks
We all know that most snack cakes aren't exactly good for us. Whether you're buying one of many Little Debbie treats, enjoying John Lennon's beloved Jaffa Cakes, or having a Hostess snack, you know you're not getting the most wholesome ingredients, and you're okay with that. But did you know that there used to be a snack cake on the market that took health concerns to a whole other level? The brand was called Lazy Cakes — later renamed Lazy Larry to distance itself from being classified as "food" (never a good sign) — and it sold individually packaged brownies that contained the sleep supplement melatonin.
Though their droopy-eyed, grinning mascot and "relaxation brownie" moniker evoked the look of marijuana-infused "edibles," they were actually completely legal and technically drug-free, since melatonin is considered a dietary supplement rather than a controlled substance by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). That meant that they could be sold in grocery stores and potentially consumed by kids, even though they contained far more than even the dosage of melatonin recommended for adults.
According to an NBC News article from 2011, when the controversy erupted, standard adult doses of melatonin usually ranged from 0.3 to 3 milligrams. In contrast, the Lazy Cakes brownie contained nearly 8 milligrams. Not long after they were first introduced in gas stations and supermarkets, reports started coming in that these brownies were sending children into troublingly deep sleep and even to the hospital.
The FDA stepped in
To understand the panic around Lazy Larry, it's important to understand melatonin. A natural hormone produced by the body to aid with sleep, it's also widely available in supplement form. For adults, it's generally considered safe for short-term use with appropriate dosage, but there are doubts about its effects on sleep quality. Super high doses can dangerously slow the central nervous system, though more commonly, it makes you super drowsy and a little nauseous.
So while no children were reported to be fatally or irreparably harmed by consuming a Lazy Larry brownie, its effects were still alarming. Touting the product as a "relaxation brownie" was also a bit of a misnomer, since feeling sleepy isn't quite the same as feeling relaxed.
In response to the growing pushback against these sweet treats, the FDA sent the manufacturer a letter warning it to stop selling the brownies, at least in such a delicious form. The company tried to get away with classifying its product as a dietary supplement, which are less regulated by the FDA than food items, but the agency pushed back. It essentially argued that if it looks like a brownie and tastes like a brownie, it's a brownie, and stated that melatonin is not a safe food additive.
At the time, the company promised to change its packaging and return to shelves as a more clearly demarcated dietary supplement, but instead, the brownies seemingly disappeared completely after the FDA's letter. If you're looking for a sweet treat to aid your sleep, maybe try a "sleepy girl mocktail" instead.