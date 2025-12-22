Silicone Food Containers Are Good For Way More Than Just Storage
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're the kind of home cook who always makes enough food to feed a small army, then storing leftovers is an unavoidable part of the process. And this is where silicone food containers come in handy. Food-grade silicone is reusable, durable, and free from bisphenol A (BPA), a toxic plasticizer used in some plastic containers. With that in mind, while there are containers you really shouldn't be microwaving, most silicone trays are actually perfectly safe for microwave use as well.
Even though Momofuku founder and celebrity chef David Chang says there's "no reason" to buy food containers — even Ziploc bags – and save your takeout containers instead, in practice, silicone food containers are useful for far more than just storage alone. Apart from holding leftovers, they're also designed to handle a wide range of temperatures. They are freezer-friendly and built to tolerate prolonged exposure to low temperatures.
In addition, high-quality brands, such as Souper Cubes or Costco's MIU silicone freezer trays, use thick 100% FDA platinum food-grade silicone and are also heat-resistant. As a matter of fact, they can withstand temperatures of up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit (which is when the silicone will start to melt and compromise the food). This makes them perfect for oven baking, though not all silicone containers can handle the heat. Low-quality silicone can actually degrade at high baking temperatures, release odors, and even leach particles into the food. So, if you already own a top-quality silicone container, what can you actually bake in it?
Silicone food containers can do more in the oven than you think
Silicone food containers can be incredibly handy in the oven. Just make sure to avoid filling them all the way to the top. Then simply place the container in the preheated oven and let the food bake until it turns beautifully golden brown. When the cooking is done, take a spatula and slide it around the edges to remove the food from the tray and just let it cool before you dig in. If you'd rather save it for later, simply add the lid and place the tray in the freezer until you're ready to reheat it and enjoy it.
So, instead of relying on special pans to bake classic carrot cake cupcakes with caramelized walnuts for the holidays, it might come as a surprise that you can use silicone food containers too. Apart from cupcakes or muffins, they can also be used to make mini cakes, no-bake cookies, and brownies. Get a little creative and you can even use your silicone trays to experiment with baking sourdough and other types of bread.
On the other hand, if you're more into savory dishes, then you could easily utilize them to make enchilada casseroles, lasagnas, and vegetable shepherd's pies. Side dishes such as twice baked potatoes or broccoli and cheddar tots are also worth giving a shot. However, while silicone food containers aren't ideal for making soups, they work well for freezing pre-made ones, such as corn chowder, creamy roasted tomato basil, or coconut curry butternut squash soup with chickpeas.