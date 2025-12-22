Silicone Food Containers Are Good For Way More Than Just Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're the kind of home cook who always makes enough food to feed a small army, then storing leftovers is an unavoidable part of the process. And this is where silicone food containers come in handy. Food-grade silicone is reusable, durable, and free from bisphenol A (BPA), a toxic plasticizer used in some plastic containers. With that in mind, while there are containers you really shouldn't be microwaving, most silicone trays are actually perfectly safe for microwave use as well.

Even though Momofuku founder and celebrity chef David Chang says there's "no reason" to buy food containers — even Ziploc bags – and save your takeout containers instead, in practice, silicone food containers are useful for far more than just storage alone. Apart from holding leftovers, they're also designed to handle a wide range of temperatures. They are freezer-friendly and built to tolerate prolonged exposure to low temperatures.

In addition, high-quality brands, such as Souper Cubes or Costco's MIU silicone freezer trays, use thick 100% FDA platinum food-grade silicone and are also heat-resistant. As a matter of fact, they can withstand temperatures of up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit (which is when the silicone will start to melt and compromise the food). This makes them perfect for oven baking, though not all silicone containers can handle the heat. Low-quality silicone can actually degrade at high baking temperatures, release odors, and even leach particles into the food. So, if you already own a top-quality silicone container, what can you actually bake in it?