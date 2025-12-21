The Kitchen Tool People Use For Way Crispier Baked Chicken

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you enjoy chicken with crispy skin, you've probably tried everything from baking it on a high heat to coating the chicken with panko breadcrumbs. However, one underrated kitchen tool can reliably deliver perfect crispy chicken every time if you know how to use it.

It involves one of the most unexpected uses for a pizza stone — and unexpected cooking methods for poultry, for that matter. Instead of oiling the skin and hoping the oven's dry heat does what you want, you use the preheated surface of the pizza stone to make baked chicken with an irresistibly crispy skin. It works because pizza stones are made from materials like ceramic, stone, or cordierite and hold heat better due to these materials and the stone's thickness.

The pizza stone distributes heat evenly, preventing the uneven cooking caused by an oven with hot spots, which is most of them. A pizza stone also holds heat longer than a thin baking sheet and ensures a more uniform heat. Additionally, a pizza stone's porous surface reduces the amount of moisture that builds up during the cooking process, creating the conditions for crispier food. In fact, the pizza stone is so effective, it reduces cooking time compared to more traditional methods, so you'll need to start checking your chicken's internal temperature earlier than normal.