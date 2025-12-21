Here's How Long You Can Soak Your Dirty Dishes Without Them Becoming Germ-Ridden

We've all done it: left dishes in the sink to soak because we didn't feel like washing up immediately after cooking. But while there are genuine reasons to soak your dishes — it can make them easier to clean later, for one — there's a limit to how long you can safely leave them sitting in water. Chowhound asked Edmund "Ed" McCormick, food science and formulation consultant, author of The Food Questions America Is Asking blog, and CEO of Cape Crystal Brands, to outline some food safety mistakes to avoid when it comes to soaking dishes.

The main issue is that food left on dirty dishes can encourage bacteria growth when they're submerged in water. "It only takes minutes for the dissolved nutrients of the submerged food to break down, releasing carbs, proteins, and lipids, which comprise a bacteria diet," McCormick explains. As a general rule of thumb, he says, don't leave dishes soaking for more than one to two hours. However, certain factors — temperature and the types of food left on your dishes (meat, dairy, and eggs in particular) — cut that window down to about 30 to 60 minutes.

McCormick says you'll be able to recognize that your dishwater is unsafe by visual, olfactory, and tactile cues, including cloudy water, visible food debris, and a greasy film on the surface of the water; a sour smell; and affected surfaces feeling slimy. If you notice these signs, instead of washing your dishes as you would normally, he says, "empty your sink completely, then rinse your dishes under hot running water, and finally, refill your sink with clean and hot water." Of course, if you still aren't ready to deal with your dishes, McCormick explained the factors that speed up and slow down bacteria growth, and how to navigate them.