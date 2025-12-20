How One 1930s General Store Grew Into A Giant Grocery Chain

A handful of coal and a diamond: What's the difference between the two? Time and pressure. Maybe that sounds a bit cheesy, but it also has a good bit of truth to it. Some of the best things in life come from periods of difficulty. Take, for example, the humble meatloaf. The American dinner staple became ubiquitous only as the Great Depression caused millions of home cooks to get creative with their cooking. Tasty as it is, meatloaf isn't the only American treasure to have emerged from this dark period in American history. Hy-Vee, one of the most popular Midwestern grocery chains, got its start all the way back in 1930, just after the infamous Black Friday market crash.

Before Hy-Vee was the bustling supermarket chain that it is today, however, it started out as a humble neighborhood general store founded by Charles Hyde and David Vredenburg. The store relied heavily on credit and bartering with customers who were working with few resources in the midst of a decade-long economic crisis. As the business expanded, Hyde and Vredenburg gave store managers and employees the ability to set their own policies and give input into company wide decisions, a policy that still stands to this day. Over the decades, Hy-Vee has morphed from local supply store to multi-state supermarket chain. Along the way, the chain has stuck to its simple, collaborative roots and is an employee-owned endeavor, similar to the quintessentially Southern Publix grocery chain, which is also employee-owned.