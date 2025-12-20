Wait, Walmart Sells Kirkland Signature Olive Oil? (Is It Legit?)
Kirkland Signature, Costco's popular store brand that almost had a different name, has become a household staple. Even if you've never shopped at Costco, you've probably seen the brand floating around at other stores and wondered whether it's legit. It turns out you can even buy Kirkland Signature olive oil at Walmart, but there's a caveat: There are a bunch of third-party sellers offering the olive oil on Walmart's website, so it's hard to verify if it's the real deal. Your best bet is probably to purchase the olive oil through Costco.
The biggest reason to avoid purchasing anywhere besides Costco is the price. On Costco's website, a 2-liter bottle of olive oil is around $21, but online retailers like Walmart sell it for more than $30. But more than that, Kirkland Signature products are only made for Costco stores. If you've ever seen the brand elsewhere, such as at a convenience store or on the website of a big-box store like Walmart, then it's only there because it was purchased at Costco by a third party. You can also buy Kirkland Signature products (including olive oil) on Amazon, but in an era of fake products, it's sometimes hard to know what's real, even from massive retailers like Walmart.
Why can't you trust Walmart's Kirkland Signature products?
It can be hard to determine the validity of Walmart's Kirkland Signature olive oil because the website allows third-party sellers the same way Amazon does. But the rise of Walmart's online platform has also led to a rise in counterfeit goods, and they often use real brand names to do it. "Some sellers steal the identities of legitimate companies so they can peddle counterfeit — and sometimes dangerous — products to unsuspecting online shoppers," CNBC's Squawk Box reported in 2025. The outlet then reported that Walmart agreed to make changes to its "vetting policies," but there's no clear timeline of those changes or public outline for what that looks like, meaning stockpiles of third-party Kirkland olive oil and other products may still be on sale at Walmart.com. In fact, there are multiple retailers claiming to sell legitimate Kirkland products through the site, some of them with the store name "Kirkland."
The same situation applies with Amazon or any other retailer (online or off); if you see Kirkland products, even from a third-party retailer who claims to be "Kirkland" or "Costco" but can't verify through a trustworthy source (e.g., the Costco website) that it's a real Costco-affiliated storefront (which doesn't appear to exist), then it's safer to avoid buying anything Kirkland brand — not just olive oil — through the retailer. So next time you're buying olive oil and plan to purchase a cult-favorite store brand, buy it directly from its retailer.