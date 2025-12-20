Wait, Walmart Sells Kirkland Signature Olive Oil? (Is It Legit?)

Kirkland Signature, Costco's popular store brand that almost had a different name, has become a household staple. Even if you've never shopped at Costco, you've probably seen the brand floating around at other stores and wondered whether it's legit. It turns out you can even buy Kirkland Signature olive oil at Walmart, but there's a caveat: There are a bunch of third-party sellers offering the olive oil on Walmart's website, so it's hard to verify if it's the real deal. Your best bet is probably to purchase the olive oil through Costco.

The biggest reason to avoid purchasing anywhere besides Costco is the price. On Costco's website, a 2-liter bottle of olive oil is around $21, but online retailers like Walmart sell it for more than $30. But more than that, Kirkland Signature products are only made for Costco stores. If you've ever seen the brand elsewhere, such as at a convenience store or on the website of a big-box store like Walmart, then it's only there because it was purchased at Costco by a third party. You can also buy Kirkland Signature products (including olive oil) on Amazon, but in an era of fake products, it's sometimes hard to know what's real, even from massive retailers like Walmart.