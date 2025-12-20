A Simple Way To Remove Rust From Stainless Steel Sinks And Appliances With What You Have On Hand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to choosing durable, sanitary, and aesthetically pleasing materials for your kitchen, experts and novices alike agree that stainless steel reigns supreme. After all, Food Network's own Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, chose stainless steel for her kitchen island counter not only because it pairs beautifully with a range of different decor styles, but also because it's nonporous and easy to clean — most of the time.

Though stainless steel's high chromium levels make it extremely resistant to rusting, deep scuffs and scratches can capture enough moisture to create the right conditions for the dreaded red menace. However, rust spreads much more slowly on stainless steel than other types of metal, meaning you can usually get rid of it with the help of a few household items — namely Dawn dish soap and a little baking soda. Many people already use Dawn dish soap to degrease grimy cabinet doors, so it makes sense that this cleaning powerhouse is also great at lifting and removing surface rust stains.

If your rust stain looks a little more widespread than a few flecks of red, you'll need to add some scrubbing power to the Dawn in the form of baking soda, which acts as a gentle abrasive. Simply mix the soap, baking soda, and a little water together to form a paste, and smear it evenly over the rusted area. Let it sit for about 15 minutes, then rub it away with a lightly abrasive sponge like a ScotchBrite pad or Scrub Daddy.