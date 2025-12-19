4 Fast Food Chains With Curly Fries On The Menu

The curly fry. Unlike its standard crinkle cut, waffle, shoestring, and wedge-shaped counterparts, the curly fry might be the most unique french fry in the fast food kingdom. The curly fry might have originated in 1940 at the Dolores Restaurant & Drive-In in Oklahoma. At least, the restaurant claimed to be the creators of the fry — which were called Suzi-Q fries, at the time.

Regardless of where they originated, curly fries are a definite player in the fast food world of french fries. Though not nearly as widespread as other types, the curly fry seems to have much more of a devoted following. And that's because, in most cases, these types of fries are pretty great. It's the reason why Arby's curly fries — with that delicious seasoning — are so good that even professional chefs like them. When done right, the curly fry is hard to beat. All of that got us thinking, what are some other fast food spots with the iconic curly fry on the menu?