4 Fast Food Chains With Curly Fries On The Menu
The curly fry. Unlike its standard crinkle cut, waffle, shoestring, and wedge-shaped counterparts, the curly fry might be the most unique french fry in the fast food kingdom. The curly fry might have originated in 1940 at the Dolores Restaurant & Drive-In in Oklahoma. At least, the restaurant claimed to be the creators of the fry — which were called Suzi-Q fries, at the time.
Regardless of where they originated, curly fries are a definite player in the fast food world of french fries. Though not nearly as widespread as other types, the curly fry seems to have much more of a devoted following. And that's because, in most cases, these types of fries are pretty great. It's the reason why Arby's curly fries — with that delicious seasoning — are so good that even professional chefs like them. When done right, the curly fry is hard to beat. All of that got us thinking, what are some other fast food spots with the iconic curly fry on the menu?
Arby's
No, Arby's didn't invent the curly fry, but some people might say the restaurant perfected it. Though the chain was founded in 1964, Arby's didn't put curly fries on its menu until 1988. You can now find the fries at all of the chain's over 3,600 locations worldwide.
Jack in the Box
Perhaps the second-best fast food player in the curly fries game is Jack In The Box. The chain – currently with more than 2,100 locations across the United States – introduced curly fries to its menu in 1991 (that's just three years after Arby's). Jack in the Box also serves regular fries; and you can order as "halfsie fries" if you'd like a little of both.
Hardee's
The Hardee's and Carl's Jr. mashup restaurant chain does indeed serve curly fries. But from our research, you'll only find them at Hardee's locations – which are more widespread across the east and Midwest. Hardee's coined the term "crispy curls" for its version of these fries, while also offering more standard "natural-cut" french fries.
McDonald's
Wait, McDonald's serves curly fries? Well ... kind of. Alongside its famous standard fries, McD's has offered its special "twister fries" at some international locations — but not in the United States. That is, until June 2025, when the twister fries made their debut in America — but only at one location. If you're lucky enough to live near 1035 West Randolph Street in Chicago, Illinois — the fast food chain's headquarters with an over 6,000-square-foot restaurant — then be sure to give these fries a try.
Some other chains known to (occasionally) serve curly fries
Depending on when and where you look, a few other prominent chains have flirted with curly fries on the menu. Burger King serves curly fries at some international locations — such as Lebanon and New Zealand. Rally's, prior to merging with Checkers, apparently served curly fries in the past — at least according to a few in-the-know Redditors. Though not necessarily fast food spots, you can also find curly fries available at Hooter's, as well as some regional chains such as Jefferson's.