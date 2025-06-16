The Special Type Of Fries You Won't Find At US McDonald's

Who doesn't love a good menu spin? Especially when it comes to good old McDonald's, the crown jewel of the U.S. fast food industry. While most true fans out there know every McDonald's burger, ranked worst to best by heart (and hence every upgrade), it'd be quite oblivious to assume that every location of this iconic American brand serves the same menu worldwide. If you're wondering why the McDonald's menu changes in different countries, take into account that the chain operates more than 43,000 restaurants around the globe. So, it makes perfect sense they'd all adapt to what the locals are asking for.

We frequently see many items being brought back to the menu. Take, for example, the iconic and incredibly delicious Snack Wrap, which is set to return any day now. There are others, in contrast, that might never make a return to the States after their short-lived debut. Malaysia's ultimately delicious, crispy, golden Twister Fries are definitely one of them.

These spiral-shaped curly treats — which usually come seasoned with a mix of spices, salt, garlic, and onion powder — have rarely left consumers indifferent. But much to the disappointment of their devoted fans, the first and only time they hit the U.S. ground was about two years ago, when they were offered at Chicago's international McDonald's restaurant.