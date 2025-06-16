The Special Type Of Fries You Won't Find At US McDonald's
Who doesn't love a good menu spin? Especially when it comes to good old McDonald's, the crown jewel of the U.S. fast food industry. While most true fans out there know every McDonald's burger, ranked worst to best by heart (and hence every upgrade), it'd be quite oblivious to assume that every location of this iconic American brand serves the same menu worldwide. If you're wondering why the McDonald's menu changes in different countries, take into account that the chain operates more than 43,000 restaurants around the globe. So, it makes perfect sense they'd all adapt to what the locals are asking for.
We frequently see many items being brought back to the menu. Take, for example, the iconic and incredibly delicious Snack Wrap, which is set to return any day now. There are others, in contrast, that might never make a return to the States after their short-lived debut. Malaysia's ultimately delicious, crispy, golden Twister Fries are definitely one of them.
These spiral-shaped curly treats — which usually come seasoned with a mix of spices, salt, garlic, and onion powder — have rarely left consumers indifferent. But much to the disappointment of their devoted fans, the first and only time they hit the U.S. ground was about two years ago, when they were offered at Chicago's international McDonald's restaurant.
How Twister Fries earned a spot on Malaysia's menu
McDonald's fries around the world have never been the same ever since Twister Fries went viral on social media several years ago. However, many might find it surprising that they were first introduced over three decades ago, during Malaysia's Lunar New Year season in 1994. Meanwhile, they made their debut in Singapore about a decade later, just in time for the holy Hari Raya Haji period.
In both cases, they were offered as a side to the legendary double chicken or beef patty Prosperity Burger, a delicious, juicy delight covered in black pepper sauce, topped with fresh onions, and served on a long sesame bun. A part of the seasonal McDonald's menu that returns every 12 months, the combo also comes along with the Prosperity McFizz drink, a refreshing blend of orange juice and Sprite that adds the perfect finishing touch to the meal.
As you'd assume, it didn't take too long before Twister Fries stole the spotlight and became an instant fan favorite due to how beautifully crispy on the outside, and soft and pillowy on the inside they are. However, since no McDonald's locations in the U.S. currently sell them, the wait to see if they'll make even a brief return continues.