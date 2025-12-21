The Thrift Store Gem That's Brewing Up A Storm Among Tea Drinkers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Tea drinkers don't get as much attention in the United States as their java-drinking counterparts, but they're just as devoted to their beverage of choice. Some studies even suggest that tea drinkers may live longer than those who opt for coffee. And many tea lovers take their brewing methods very seriously. Whether you prefer brewing bagged or loose-leaf tea, you probably have a favorite green, black, or even herbal brand you swear by. But with each type of tea requiring a specific steeping time, it's easy to forget a bag in hot water and end up with a bitter brew. For all the forgetful tea fans out there, there's a thrift store find making waves online you'll want to track down.
The Kuchenprofi Penguin Tea Boy with Built-In Timer is as functional as it is cute. Shaped like a penguin wearing a top hat, the device uses its long beak to gently submerge a tea bag into a mug of hot water. There's a small timer on the penguin's side, which works like a kitchen timer. When it runs out, the beak rises, taking your tea bag out of the water and leaving you with a mug of perfectly steeped tea. Unfortunately, it's a little pricey online, so if you come across one for a few bucks at a thrift store, that's a major score.
What people are saying about the Kuchenprofi Penguin Tea Boy
So what is so great about the Kuchenprofi Penguin Tea Boy — besides its undeniable adorableness? One Amazon reviewer wrote, "Cute and useful. I just leave him out on my counter all the time... I got more than one because he was so cute, I had to get one for a friend." Another in the U.K. said, "Great fun gift for my partner. I hate the faf of making tea, this does the whole job." Though a few reviewers did mention that the plastic felt a bit light and the timer is shorter and quieter than expected.
But if you're not deterred by the quirks, where can you get one? While you can keep your eye out at thrift stores like Goodwill, you can guarantee yourself a tea-steeping penguin if you buy it on Amazon for $49.99. You can also look for it on resale sites like eBay. And if you are lucky enough to score one (or order one online) for you or your favorite tea drinker, note that you might also be able to rig it to brew loose-leaf tea instead of bags by attaching a metal or silicone tea infuser on the nose, as recommended on the r/tea Reddit thread. No matter how you enjoy your tea, the Kuchenprofi Penguin Tea Boy is a fun and charming way to bring a fun and charming touch to your kitchen counter.