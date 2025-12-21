The Thrift Store Gem That's Brewing Up A Storm Among Tea Drinkers

So what is so great about the Kuchenprofi Penguin Tea Boy — besides its undeniable adorableness? One Amazon reviewer wrote, "Cute and useful. I just leave him out on my counter all the time... I got more than one because he was so cute, I had to get one for a friend." Another in the U.K. said, "Great fun gift for my partner. I hate the faf of making tea, this does the whole job." Though a few reviewers did mention that the plastic felt a bit light and the timer is shorter and quieter than expected.

But if you're not deterred by the quirks, where can you get one? While you can keep your eye out at thrift stores like Goodwill, you can guarantee yourself a tea-steeping penguin if you buy it on Amazon for $49.99. You can also look for it on resale sites like eBay. And if you are lucky enough to score one (or order one online) for you or your favorite tea drinker, note that you might also be able to rig it to brew loose-leaf tea instead of bags by attaching a metal or silicone tea infuser on the nose, as recommended on the r/tea Reddit thread. No matter how you enjoy your tea, the Kuchenprofi Penguin Tea Boy is a fun and charming way to bring a fun and charming touch to your kitchen counter.