Do You Need To Brown Your Meat For Slow Cooker Pulled Pork?

Slow cookers are kind of magical, aren't they? You toss meat, seasonings, and liquid into a cold crock before you leave for work, and by the time you get home, it smells like you've spent the day in the kitchen. Simplicity and ease are part of what makes slow cookers so great — there are no pans to dirty and no time spent over a hot stove. That being said, some people wonder if browning pork prior to placing it in the slow cooker can help add flavor. The truth is, browning your meat before you put it in the slow cooker may add a bit of flavor, but it's not the end of the world if you don't have the time.

While some recipes recommend browning as a first step before a low-and-slow cook, other pulled pork recipes simply recommend adding seasoning to your pork and tossing it right in on top of your veggies — and both methods can work super-well. Pulled pork is delicious no matter how you make it, but some find that browning the meat before placing it in the slow cooker doesn't make a ton of difference in your end result. When you take the time to brown your meat before placing it in the slow cooker, you're facilitating the Maillard reaction — the chemical process that causes an increased depth of flavor. The bottom line is it comes down to personal preference (and timing). If you have the time and the patience to brown your meat before it goes into the slow cooker, great. If not, no big deal.