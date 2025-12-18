Why Dollar Tree's $1.25 Bench Scraper Might Be Your Smartest Kitchen Buy Yet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all have one too many useless kitchen gadgets lying around. Single-use items, like cherry pitters, garlic graters, and banana slicers, end up denting our wallets and cluttering our kitchen drawers but rarely see the light of day. There is one space-conscious, multi-use tool that's incredibly affordable thanks to Dollar Tree. At just $1.25, you can get your hands on the Cooking Concepts stainless-steel chopper/scraper.

This sturdy tool, also known as a bench or dough scraper, is cost-effective and durable, as stainless steel is a long-lasting material resistant to rust or corrosion. Dollar Tree's scraper has a rounded handle that makes it comfortable to grip, and it has a 6-inch ruler printed along the edge, making it easy to measure the perfect size of dough. This tool is also easy to clean and dishwasher safe.

Considering other options on the market, you're unlikely to find another high-quality bench scraper for cheaper than Dollar Tree's undeniably low price. Though you can find comparative options on Amazon, like this Stainless-Steel Scraper and Chopper by Merry Bird, which goes for $5.39, or this two-piece Jiyin Bench Dough Scraper for $5.99. That said, they're still not as cost effective as Dollar Tree's product. When you stop by your local store, make sure to grab these kitchen essentials from Dollar Tree as well.