Why Dollar Tree's $1.25 Bench Scraper Might Be Your Smartest Kitchen Buy Yet
We all have one too many useless kitchen gadgets lying around. Single-use items, like cherry pitters, garlic graters, and banana slicers, end up denting our wallets and cluttering our kitchen drawers but rarely see the light of day. There is one space-conscious, multi-use tool that's incredibly affordable thanks to Dollar Tree. At just $1.25, you can get your hands on the Cooking Concepts stainless-steel chopper/scraper.
This sturdy tool, also known as a bench or dough scraper, is cost-effective and durable, as stainless steel is a long-lasting material resistant to rust or corrosion. Dollar Tree's scraper has a rounded handle that makes it comfortable to grip, and it has a 6-inch ruler printed along the edge, making it easy to measure the perfect size of dough. This tool is also easy to clean and dishwasher safe.
Considering other options on the market, you're unlikely to find another high-quality bench scraper for cheaper than Dollar Tree's undeniably low price. Though you can find comparative options on Amazon, like this Stainless-Steel Scraper and Chopper by Merry Bird, which goes for $5.39, or this two-piece Jiyin Bench Dough Scraper for $5.99. That said, they're still not as cost effective as Dollar Tree's product. When you stop by your local store, make sure to grab these kitchen essentials from Dollar Tree as well.
Ways to use your bench scraper
Bench scrapers are a great kitchen tool that easily slice through malleable ingredients, like butter, dough, and soft cheese. This kitchen gadget can also help you scoop up chopped herbs and vegetables for tossing into a nearby pot or pan, which is far more effective than a knife. Besides, if you keep using your knife as a scraper, you won't have it very long because it dulls the blade faster.
The Dollar Tree bench scraper can gently lift delicate pastries and baked goods from the baking sheet or pan without tearing or squishing your creations. When working with pizza or pastry dough, you may find it gets stuck to your worktop. When this happens, use the bench scraper to slide under your dough in order to lift it, along with any excess flour from your work surface, which reduces the risk of damage to your food.
Reviewers were very pleased with this item overall, ranking it 4.2 stars on Dollar Tree's website. One customer shared, "I've got three of these. Love them, have had them for several years now. Would highly recommend this item." Meanwhile another expressed how sturdy it is and that it lasts a long time, citing great quality. Regardless of what you need it for, you're bound to find a use for Dollar Tree's chopper/scraper in your kitchen.