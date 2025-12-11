Do You Have To Serve Champagne Chilled?

Of all the potential party problems a person can imagine, Champagne problems are the worst. Entertain long enough and you come to realize some percentage of your permanent coupes and martini glasses should be considered disposable. Champagne problems are no fun because the stuff is virtually earmarked for joy, it's darned expensive, and, unlike a cocktail, it is not at all adaptable. You want it to be pretty much perfect. So you need your Champagne to be chilled.

Let's say, for example, your Champagne problem of the day is that you forgot to place the bubbly in the refrigerator early enough. Barring some immutable moment like midnight on New Year's Eve, you're better off delaying uncorking until it catches cold. But –- twist! -– you don't want it too frigid, either. Too warm, and its carbonation goes into overdrive, ultimately leaving you with less signature fizz, not to mention muddled flavors. Too cold, and your own palate is just less receptive, with the Champagne's bouquet muted. Just right, instead, is somewhere between about 45 degrees and 50 degrees Fahrenheit for most Champagnes.