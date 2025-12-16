Los Angeles' Oldest Chinese Restaurant Was Frequented By Elvis Presley
Right on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Formosa Avenue in the heart of West Hollywood sits one of Los Angeles' most legendary restaurants. In operation since 1939 — with one three-year closure between 2016 and 2019 — sits the Formosa Cafe. You can't miss the red building with the zebra-striped awning and bright neon sign that simply says "Formosa."
Situated right across the street from the Samuel Goldwyn Studios — later the Hollywood Studios and currently The Lot — this Chinese restaurant has been just a hop, skip, and a jump for many celebrities over its nearly 90 years of existence. From Elvis Presley to James Dean, to Frank Sinatra and John Wayne, the Formosa Cafe would've been TMZ's dream had it existed in 1939. According to the restaurant, John Wayne once passed out after a night of sipping scotch in the restaurant and was caught making scrambled eggs in the kitchen the next morning.
Elvis Presley was a regular at Formosa Cafe, as well, with his own personal booth — number six, to be exact, and is said to have preferred a dry martini or a fruity mai tai. According to the restaurant, The King once visited with a group of friends — one of which didn't tip. Chef and owner Lem Quon confronted Elvis, who in turn stunningly tipped the waitress with his Cadillac.
A major renovation brings new life to the Formosa Cafe
The saying goes that all good things must come to an end, and that was the case for the Formosa Cafe — for just a relatively short period. In 2016, the famous Chinese restaurant shuttered after ownership issues and a failed modernization attempt. In 2019, the 1933 Group — known for its restorations of historic restaurants and bars in LA — stepped in with $2.5 million to bring the historic restaurant back to life.
The newly renovated Formosa Cafe is built around transporting diners back to the glory days of Hollywood. The revamped menu focuses on Chinese classics, like crispy spring rolls, chili wontons, soup dumplings, lettuce wraps, kung pao chicken, and, of course, wok fried rice and chow mein. The prices, as far as West Hollywood standards go, are reasonable as well. The spring rolls sell for $11, fried rice goes for $22 with optional protein add-ons, and the Chinese BBQ Pork — the most expensive item on the menu at $42 — comes with steamed bao buns and actually serves two to four people.
Whether it's Formosa Cafe in West Hollywood or Old Homestead Steakhouse in New York City, we love seeing old restaurants survive — especially through the rough post-COVID economy that closed too many local spots. Formosa Cafe has lasted for nearly 90 years, and if it's good enough for Elvis Presley, we think it's must-visit restaurant in Los Angeles.