Los Angeles' Oldest Chinese Restaurant Was Frequented By Elvis Presley

Right on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Formosa Avenue in the heart of West Hollywood sits one of Los Angeles' most legendary restaurants. In operation since 1939 — with one three-year closure between 2016 and 2019 — sits the Formosa Cafe. You can't miss the red building with the zebra-striped awning and bright neon sign that simply says "Formosa."

Situated right across the street from the Samuel Goldwyn Studios — later the Hollywood Studios and currently The Lot — this Chinese restaurant has been just a hop, skip, and a jump for many celebrities over its nearly 90 years of existence. From Elvis Presley to James Dean, to Frank Sinatra and John Wayne, the Formosa Cafe would've been TMZ's dream had it existed in 1939. According to the restaurant, John Wayne once passed out after a night of sipping scotch in the restaurant and was caught making scrambled eggs in the kitchen the next morning.

Elvis Presley was a regular at Formosa Cafe, as well, with his own personal booth — number six, to be exact, and is said to have preferred a dry martini or a fruity mai tai. According to the restaurant, The King once visited with a group of friends — one of which didn't tip. Chef and owner Lem Quon confronted Elvis, who in turn stunningly tipped the waitress with his Cadillac.