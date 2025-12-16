The Adorable Dollar Tree Cutting Board DIY That Home Chefs Need To Try

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dollar Tree is not only a convenient place to get affordable household items, groceries, and decorations — you'll also find a wide range of unassuming DIY materials that you can snag for cheap and turn into creative handmade gifts and home projects. This is the case with Dollar Tree's Cooking Concepts Bamboo Cutting Boards, which you can get for a mere $1.25 each. The simple, versatile board is one of the best Dollar Tree finds for decorating your kitchen, giving you the foundation for a decorative recipe card for cheap.

There are various techniques to consider when altering your board into a wood card, but for those who lack an arsenal of DIY tools and materials, the most seamless way only requires a bit of water, a baby wipe or sponge, a printed page with your recipe on it, and an adhesive, like Mod Podge. You'll also need a heat gun, but a hairdryer will do the trick in a pinch (especially for simple DIY projects like this one).

When you go to transfer the recipe directly to your board, make sure you print it inversely; otherwise, your design will read backwards when you remove the excess paper. Coat your board and the face of the paper (the side with the print) in a thin layer of crafting adhesive. While both are wet, carefully place the paper onto the board. Use a credit card or stiff flat-edge to smooth out any air bubbles. Wait for it to dry completely. Here, you can use your heat gun or dryer to speed up the process — or let it air dry. Then, all you'll need to do is slowly rub away the excess paper with water, leaving a slightly faded print of your recipe and giving the final product a rustic feel.