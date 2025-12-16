This Famous Bourbon Brand Also Makes Coffee And You Can Find It At Dollar Tree (For Just $2)
If you're a fan of flavored coffee, you'll find a great buy at Dollar Tree for just $2. Jim Beam Bourbon Vanilla Flavored Ground Coffee is sold in 4-ounce bags and consists of medium roast coffee paired with the distinctive flavor of bourbon and a hint of vanilla. There are many additions that give coffee a flavor boost, and adding alcohol is a popular choice you see in drinks like Irish coffee, made with whiskey, and Kahlua, which is a liqueur made from rum and coffee, and other ingredients.
This product is very popular and tends to sell out, so you'll need to check your local store for availability. You can find Jim Bean coffee at other stores; however, it typically costs closer to $4 or more. The flavor of Jim Beam Bourbon Vanilla Coffee has received overall positive reviews, said to offer a little sweetness with true bourbon flavor and notes of vanilla. If you're looking for a nonalcoholic coffee drink, this blend delivers a bourbon profile without containing any real alcohol. The bourbon taste is balanced, too, so you'll get its essence without it being overpowering.
The distinctive taste of bourbon and coffee
Jim Beam remains one of the best-selling brands in the world for many reasons. Hailing from Kentucky, it is considered an all-American product, coming in numerous styles and flavors. Bourbon is a variety of whiskey that is unique because it's made with at least 51 percent corn, making it sweet, with additional notes of vanilla; this differentiates it from the stronger profiles of other whiskeys, such as rye whiskey, scotch, and more. The sweet notes pair well with coffee, making it a delicious flavor addition, and since vanilla is a flavor component already present in bourbon, featuring it in the Jim Beam coffee blend enhances the overall tasting experience.
Flavored coffee is made using a variety of methods, often utilizing flavored syrups, or better yet, adding natural ingredients during the roasting process. The process each coffee maker uses can be tricky to know; however, Jim Beam Bourbon Vanilla Coffee is said to infuse bourbon essence directly into the coffee beans for a rich and satisfying flavor. If the reviews are right, the delightful blend is a tasty treat and may be a delectable base for an adult coffee drink made with a splash of real bourbon.