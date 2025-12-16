This Famous Bourbon Brand Also Makes Coffee And You Can Find It At Dollar Tree (For Just $2)

If you're a fan of flavored coffee, you'll find a great buy at Dollar Tree for just $2. Jim Beam Bourbon Vanilla Flavored Ground Coffee is sold in 4-ounce bags and consists of medium roast coffee paired with the distinctive flavor of bourbon and a hint of vanilla. There are many additions that give coffee a flavor boost, and adding alcohol is a popular choice you see in drinks like Irish coffee, made with whiskey, and Kahlua, which is a liqueur made from rum and coffee, and other ingredients.

This product is very popular and tends to sell out, so you'll need to check your local store for availability. You can find Jim Bean coffee at other stores; however, it typically costs closer to $4 or more. The flavor of Jim Beam Bourbon Vanilla Coffee has received overall positive reviews, said to offer a little sweetness with true bourbon flavor and notes of vanilla. If you're looking for a nonalcoholic coffee drink, this blend delivers a bourbon profile without containing any real alcohol. The bourbon taste is balanced, too, so you'll get its essence without it being overpowering.