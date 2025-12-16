The Regional Maryland BBQ That Turns Roast Beef Into A Smoky Dream

Baltimore might be best known for crab, but pit beef has made a serious cultural mark. It's even featured in an episode of "The Wire," where a character is convinced to confess to violent crimes through the persuasive power of a pit beef sandwich. Given its iconic status and the myriad restaurants serving these sandwiches throughout the region, you might expect it to have long-established historical roots. As far as anyone can tell, however, pit beef didn't emerge as a Maryland specialty until the 1970s, when stands started springing up around Pulaski Highway to sling the thinly sliced beef.

In a 2015 article for the Baltimore Sun, food journalist Richard Gorelick found that, while pit beef was first mentioned in the newspaper's archive in 1968, it wasn't until the early '90s that it was lauded as a delicacy for proud locals to claim as their own. Chaps, one of the city's most famous pit beef restaurants, started as a stand outside of a nightclub in 1987 and still operates out of an expanded version of its original Pulaski Highway shack.

There's plenty of debate over whether pit beef counts as barbecue, since it's grilled rather than slow-cooked. Disagreement also abounds over the most authentic way to serve pit beef sandwiches: is it on a Kaiser roll or white bread? Do you douse it in tiger sauce or pure horseradish? But no matter what you call it or how you serve it, pit beef is a regionally celebrated meat worth tasting.